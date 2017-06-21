Baseball: Palm Beach Gardens alum Pavin Smith signs with Arizona Diamondbacks

The top Palm Beach County native selected in this year's Major League Baseball Draft has signed his first professional contract. Pavin Smith watches TV with his family as he waits to be selected in the MLB Draft Palm Beach Gardens alumnus Pavin Smith signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday after the team selected him with the seventh overall pick in last week's draft, as first reported by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.