Arizona's Lovullo, Mathis ejected in fourth inning

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and catcher Jeff Mathis were ejected for arguing balls and strikes at the end of the fourth inning Wednesday night in the Diamondbacks' game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn threw out Mathis after a called third strike.

