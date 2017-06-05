Arizona Diamondbacks recall Zack Godley and Jeremy Hazelbaker; Place...

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled RHP Zack Godley and OF Jeremy Hazelbaker from Triple-A Reno, placed OF Yasmany Tomas on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 3, and optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Reno. Godley, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA with a .220 opponents average in 6 starts for the D-backs this season.

