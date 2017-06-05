Arizona Diamondbacks recall Zack Godl...

Arizona Diamondbacks recall Zack Godley and Jeremy Hazelbaker; Place...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled RHP Zack Godley and OF Jeremy Hazelbaker from Triple-A Reno, placed OF Yasmany Tomas on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 3, and optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Reno. Godley, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA with a .220 opponents average in 6 starts for the D-backs this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC