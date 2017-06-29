Arizona Diamondbacks: Ray, Herrmann reaching impressive heights
Like burgers and fries, fish and chips and mac and cheese, pitcher Robbie Ray and catcher Chris Herrmann of the Arizona Diamondbacks are rapidly becoming a famous pair. Since Ray started his current hot streak with a 9-1 win at San Diego on May 20, the native of Brentwood, Tenn., has settled in and only thrown to Herrmann.
