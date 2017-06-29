Arizona Diamondbacks: Ray, Herrmann r...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Ray, Herrmann reaching impressive heights

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Venom Strikes

Like burgers and fries, fish and chips and mac and cheese, pitcher Robbie Ray and catcher Chris Herrmann of the Arizona Diamondbacks are rapidly becoming a famous pair. Since Ray started his current hot streak with a 9-1 win at San Diego on May 20, the native of Brentwood, Tenn., has settled in and only thrown to Herrmann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC