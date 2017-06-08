Arizona Diamondbacks: Plagued outfiel...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Plagued outfield reminiscent of last season

The last thing the Arizona Diamondbacks want is a reminder of their sub-par 2016 season. However, with recent stints on the disabled list for both A.J. Pollock and Yasmany Tomas and a brief injury to David Peralta, the Diamondbacks and their fans might be experiencing deja vu.

