Arizona Diamondbacks blown calls of the week, June 14-20
But this was the result of four well-called contests and one stinker, which was charged with more bad calls than all of the others put together. An entire road week, with the five games taking place in three different cities: Detroit, Philadelphia and Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC