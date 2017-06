Jun 1, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Jun 1, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.