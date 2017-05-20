Arizona Diamondbacks: As spot-starter...

Arizona Diamondbacks: As spot-starter, Delgado continues to impress

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Venom Strikes

Filling in as a spot starter, the way Randall Delgado of the Arizona Diamondbacks has pitched these days, it would take nearly a no-hitter to overshadow his recent performances. Coming into his latest start on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, Delgado, making his third start of the season, recorded a 1.86 ERA in his two previous starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC