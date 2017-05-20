Arizona Diamondbacks: As spot-starter, Delgado continues to impress

Filling in as a spot starter, the way Randall Delgado of the Arizona Diamondbacks has pitched these days, it would take nearly a no-hitter to overshadow his recent performances. Coming into his latest start on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, Delgado, making his third start of the season, recorded a 1.86 ERA in his two previous starts.

