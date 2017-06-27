Arizona Diamondbacks announce 1st of July details

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a special 1st of July game this Saturday, highlighted by a State Forty Eight Patriotic T-shirt giveaway, Fireworks Spectacular and holiday-themed food items. The first 20,000 fans will receive a Patriotic T-shirt, courtesy of State Forty Eight, and enjoy a 7:10 p.m. matchup against National League West opponent Colorado Rockies in the comfort of air-conditioned Chase Field.

