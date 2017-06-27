Arizona Diamondbacks announce 1st of ...

Arizona Diamondbacks announce 1st of July details

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a special 1st of July game this Saturday, highlighted by a State Forty Eight Patriotic T-shirt giveaway, Fireworks Spectacular and holiday-themed food items. The first 20,000 fans will receive a Patriotic T-shirt, courtesy of State Forty Eight, and enjoy a 7:10 p.m. matchup against National League West opponent Colorado Rockies in the comfort of air-conditioned Chase Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC