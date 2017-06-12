Arizona Diamondbacks 0, Miami Marlins 3: The No-No is a Go-Go

The last time the Arizona Diamondbacks were no-hit was September 6, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Ironic that 11 years later it would happen again in Miami as Edinson Volquez pitched a magnificent game against a hapless Diamondbacks offense, going the full nine and only facing the minimum thanks to a pair of double play groundouts from Brandon Drury .

