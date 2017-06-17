And That Happened: Friday's Scores and Highlights
Cubs 9, Pirates 5: Of all the wacky twists and turns encapsulating the Cubs' 33rd win of the season, none was stranger than this: The reason for the impromptu uniform redesign? According to MLB.com's Chris Landers and Carrie Muskat , pitchers cannot wear long white sleeves, as it obscures the baseball from the batter's view. Luckily, the rudimentary tailoring skills of one Cubs' trainer saved the day.
