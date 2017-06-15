ACLU sues to stop deportation of arrested Iraqi nationals
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a class-action lawsuit seeking to stop the government from deporting more than 100 Iraqi nationals rounded up in raids last weekend. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Detroit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeks a temporary stay of any deportations, which the ACLU fears could begin Friday.
