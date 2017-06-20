2017 MLB Draft Scenarios: JB Bukauska...

2017 MLB Draft Scenarios: JB Bukauskas falls to 7

6 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

This scenario has North Carolina's JB Bukauskas getting past the Top 6. As an Ashburn, VA native, this would be a both an awesome and embarrassing pick for me personally since it would give the Diamondbacks a monopoly on pitching prospects from my hometown. The Diamondbacks drafted Taylor Clarke two years ago in the 3rd round, who has never faced off against him in high school since JBB was 4 years behind Clarke.

Read more at AZ SnakePit.

