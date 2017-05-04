Zimmerman, Turner lead Nats to 2-1 victory over Diamondbacks

Ryan Zimmerman had two hits and doubled in the go-ahead run, Jacob Turner worked four innings of scoreless relief and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night. Hours after he was named the NL player of the month for April, Zimmerman recorded multiple hits for a career-high sixth straight game and stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.

