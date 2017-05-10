Who would the Arizona Diamondbacks protect in an expansion draft?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been involved in an expansion draft before, of course. On November 18, 1997, in the Phoenix Civic Center, they and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays were the recipients of the players, in a 35-round event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC