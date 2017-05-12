Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series Preview: The road without Adam Eaton begins
Putting the Nationals' 23-run outburst Sunday aside, there's a big hole at the top of the lineup with center fielder Adam Eaton out for the year with ACL and meniscus tears. Michael Taylor has been handed the keys to job for now, going 5 for 11 with a double and three runs scored since Eaton went down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC