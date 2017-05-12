Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamo...

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series Preview: The road without Adam Eaton begins

Putting the Nationals' 23-run outburst Sunday aside, there's a big hole at the top of the lineup with center fielder Adam Eaton out for the year with ACL and meniscus tears. Michael Taylor has been handed the keys to job for now, going 5 for 11 with a double and three runs scored since Eaton went down.

