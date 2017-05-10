Tigers Win, Cubs Split, Sox & Caps Fa...

Tigers Win, Cubs Split, Sox & Caps Fall on Tues.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

Mikie Mahtook's two-run single broke a 3-3 tie and capped a five-run fifth inning for the Tigers as Detroit rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix last night, 7-3. The brief, two-game series at Chase Field concludes this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC