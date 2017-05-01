Teen Begins Lengthy Recovery After Getting Struck By Car While Inside Shop The teenager critically injured over the weekend due to a car driving into a Parker business has been identified. Hundreds Protest Archdiocese Of Denver's Church Closing Move The faithful at Our Lady of Visitation are fighting back against the Archdiocese of Denver after they forced them to stop offering mass to parishioners April 30. 1 Dead In Colorado Rafting Accident One person is dead after a rafting accident on the Arkansas River in Colorado.

