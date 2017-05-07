Students Hit President Trump's Face On Pinata, Teacher Suspended A teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after the Johnstown Milliken School District said he allowed students to hit a pinata with President Donald Trump's face on it. Car Thief May Have Been Watching Victim With Binoculars Ambria Martinez's new car was only a week old when police say Jesus Olivas stole it as she dropped off her kids at a day care doors away from her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.