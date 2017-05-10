Statcast of the Day: Goldy hits 'wow'...

Statcast of the Day: Goldy hits 'wow' shot

14 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

It was one of those "wow" moments said both D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova . They both referred to Paul Goldschmidt 's mammoth, 453-foot homer off the video board at Chase Field during the fifth inning of Sunday's Lovullo was in the D-backs dugout watching the massive arc of Goldschmidt's second homer of the game.

