Snakebytes 5/15: More Than One Loss

Arizona Diamondbacks Notes: Missed Opportunities Proved Costly In Loss - Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman crushed two home runs but the offense failed to get a big hit and eventually lost 4-3 in 10 innings to the Pittsburgh Pirates. A.J. Pollock suffers groin injury; Diamondbacks hope star OF won't miss extended time - The Arizona Diamondbacks are bracing for A.J. Pollock to miss extended time after the star center fielder suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

