Snake Bytes 5/31: Arizona's Killer Ray
Robbie Ray threw a complete-game shutout in Pittsburgh, just when the team really needed a lift. Adding ten strikeouts, made him the first Diamondback to have such a game on the road since Randy Johnson's perfect game in Atlanta all the way back in 2004.
