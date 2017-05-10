Snake Bytes 5/14: Walk the Plank

Snake Bytes 5/14: Walk the Plank

13 hrs ago

Bias alert: The Diamondbacks found a way to foil yet another Taijuan Walker start last night. He faced off against an inferior pitcher, Trevor Williams , and still managed to walk away with a loss as a result of poor defense and lack of run support.

Read more at AZ SnakePit.

