Shipley gets his shot against Nationa...

Shipley gets his shot against Nationals, Scherzer

14 hrs ago

Pitcher Braden Shipley will be called up from Triple-A Reno to start on Thursday for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the first-place Washington Nationals in the rubber game of a three-game series. Whether he stays in the rotation likely depends on how he fares against the Nationals, who scored 23 runs on Sunday against the New York Mets and led the National League in batting average through Tuesday, at .292.

