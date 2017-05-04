Shipley gets his shot against Nationals, Scherzer
Pitcher Braden Shipley will be called up from Triple-A Reno to start on Thursday for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the first-place Washington Nationals in the rubber game of a three-game series. Whether he stays in the rotation likely depends on how he fares against the Nationals, who scored 23 runs on Sunday against the New York Mets and led the National League in batting average through Tuesday, at .292.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC