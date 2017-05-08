Series Preview # 11: Detroit Tigers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Coming off of a disappointing series loss to the Rockies in Colorado, the Diamondbacks come home to start a home stand off with a 2-game series against the Tigers . Arizona has now lost three series in a row, albeit against two teams that are a combined 41-23 at the time of this writing, so it's not like they lost three series against the 1962 Mets .

