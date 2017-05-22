Richarda s 5-hitter carries Padres to...

Richarda s 5-hitter carries Padres to 5-1 win over Arizona

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Blown out in their previous two games and losers of five straight overall, the rebuilding San Diego Padres desperately needed a strong performance from Clayton Richard. The 33-year-old lefty came through with one of the best outings of his career, a five-hitter that helped the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

