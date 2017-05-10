Prospect Walker hits for cycle, drives in 5

Christian Walker 's assault on Pacific Coast League pitching continued Saturday night as he hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in Triple-A Reno's 11-10 extra-inning win over New Orleans. , who finished 4-for-6, become the third player in Aces history to hit for the cycle when he led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a double to left-center field.

