Owings scratched due to rampant flu bug
This time it was Chris Owings who came down with the same flu that has been running rampant among his teammates; the shortstop had to be scratched from the starting lineup. The first round of the flu went through the clubhouse during the team's first road trip of the year, when Nick Ahmed and Jeff Mathis were among those who came down with it.
