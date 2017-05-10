Osuna's 10th-inning HR helps Pirates beat Diamondbacks 6-4

Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday. Osuna hit a 3-1 pitch from Tom Wilhelmsen out to right-centre field, forcing a split of a four-game series.

