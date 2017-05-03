Nationals manage a two-man weave as Gio Gonzalez, Jacob Turner hold down Arizona

The Nationals won an unorthodox pitchers' duel, 2-1, Wednesday night, outlasting the Arizona Diamondbacks despite the fact that Washington's starter walked seven in five innings and its would-be fifth starter threw four scoreless innings in relief. Gio Gonzalez followed a strong April with a strange-but-true beginning to May, and ended a seven-walk evening having allowed one run.

