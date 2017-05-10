MLB trade rumors: Dots connecting Pirates' Gerrit Cole to Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Phoenix. Now, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports explains that Cole is likely to go on the trade block this summer and how the Yankees have always loved his ability on the mound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC