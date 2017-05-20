Michael Conforto appears to have overcome his biggest flaw

The days of Michael Conforto being shielded from left-handed pitching seem long gone - about as far in the past as the thought of him as a fourth outfielder. The Mets' best hitter continued his progression against southpaws Friday night, homering in the seventh inning to help Terry Collins' team snap a seven-game skid and blank the Angels 3-0 at Citi Field in the opener of a six-game home stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.