Max Scherzer Ks 11, leads Nationals to series win over D-Backs
Going up against a right-hand heavy Arizona Diamondbacks ' lineup on Thursday, in the series finale with the D-Backs in Washington, D.C., Nationals ' right-hander Max Scherzer decided he needed to focus on throwing his changeup more often, as he told reporters after the Nats' 4-2 win. "I thought I needed to start incorporating the change-up to righties today," Scherzer said, as quoted by Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes after the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC