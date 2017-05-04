Max Scherzer Ks 11, leads Nationals to series win over D-Backs

Going up against a right-hand heavy Arizona Diamondbacks ' lineup on Thursday, in the series finale with the D-Backs in Washington, D.C., Nationals ' right-hander Max Scherzer decided he needed to focus on throwing his changeup more often, as he told reporters after the Nats' 4-2 win. "I thought I needed to start incorporating the change-up to righties today," Scherzer said, as quoted by Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes after the game.

