Jarred Cosart gets win in rehab appearance

Padres starting pitcher Jarred Cosart winds up to throw against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Padres starting pitcher Jarred Cosart winds up to throw against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.