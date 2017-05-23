Injured Pollock won't join D-backs on road trip
Pollock is making progress after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin on May 15. He's done some light running, but he still has work to do in his rehab. "He is not going to be with us on this road trip," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.
