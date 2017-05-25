Iannetta comes up big with clutch HR in 9th

Chris Iannetta was just looking for a way to keep the game going as he stepped to the plate Friday night with the D-backs down to their final out in the ninth inning, trailing the Brewers by a run. The D-backs catcher did just that, sending a 1-1 pitch from Brewers closer Corey Knebel over the wall in left-center to tie the game and send it to extras, where the D-backs prevailed, "I was just trying to get a pitch to hit and extend the game any way I could," Iannetta said.

