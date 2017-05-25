Iannetta comes up big with clutch HR ...

Iannetta comes up big with clutch HR in 9th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Chris Iannetta was just looking for a way to keep the game going as he stepped to the plate Friday night with the D-backs down to their final out in the ninth inning, trailing the Brewers by a run. The D-backs catcher did just that, sending a 1-1 pitch from Brewers closer Corey Knebel over the wall in left-center to tie the game and send it to extras, where the D-backs prevailed, "I was just trying to get a pitch to hit and extend the game any way I could," Iannetta said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,324,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC