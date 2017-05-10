Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Db...

Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Dbacks top Pirates 11-4

8 hrs ago

Chris Iannetta was bloodied by a fastball to the face after hitting a home run for Arizona earlier, and the Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 Friday night in what flared up as the latest episode of ill will between the teams. Iannetta turned into a 93 mph pitch from reliever Johnny Barbato in the seventh inning and appeared to be struck in the nose and mouth.

