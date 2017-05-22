Greinke whiffs 12 in 8 2/3, Diamondba...

Greinke whiffs 12 in 8 2/3, Diamondbacks beat White Sox 5-1

Zack Greinke struck out a season-high 12 and came within one out of a complete game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday night. The crowd booed loudly when manager Torey Lovullo walked to the mound to pull Greinke after Jose Abreu's two-out double in the ninth.

Chicago, IL

