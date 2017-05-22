Greinke whiffs 12 in 8 2/3, Diamondbacks beat White Sox 5-1

Chicago White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Phoenix. Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez fields a grounder hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco but is unable to throw to first base in time during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.