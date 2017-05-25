Goldschmidt shows expert skills on ba...

Goldschmidt shows expert skills on basepath

Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

As a two-time National League Silver Slugger and National League Gold Glove Award-winner, D-backs third baseman Paul Goldschmidt is known around the Major Leagues for his top-notch hitting and fielding abilities. But the four-time National League All-Star has stepped up another area of his game -- baserunning, a skill that is helping the D-backs grind out wins in close games.

