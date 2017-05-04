Godley set to get another shot at rotation
Zack Godley will be called up from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday to start that night against the Tigers at Chase Field. The D-backs have been auditioning pitchers for the rotation spot that opened when Shelby Miller suffered a season-ending elbow injury April 23. Godley got the first look April 26 against the Padres and allowed two runs over five innings.
