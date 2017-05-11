Godley pitches Diamondbacks to 7-1 vi...

Godley pitches Diamondbacks to 7-1 victory over Tigers

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Godley pitches Diamondbacks to 7-1 victory over Tigers Ahmed, Tomas, Drury hit home runs in Diamondbacks' 7-1 defeat of Tigers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2q4sOfq Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Zack Godley allowed four hits in seven innings after being called up from Triple-A in time to make his second start of the season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

