Facebook, MLB reach deal to broadcast one game every Friday of this season The first Facebook Live MLB game will be the Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds this Friday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qxDiEk MLB and Facebook are joining forces to bring fans 20 live-streamed, regular-season games this season, with one game being broadcast over Facebook Live - without blackouts - each Friday for the rest of the 2017 campaign, the league and social media network announced on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.