Facebook, MLB reach deal to broadcast...

Facebook, MLB reach deal to broadcast one game every Friday of this season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Facebook, MLB reach deal to broadcast one game every Friday of this season The first Facebook Live MLB game will be the Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds this Friday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qxDiEk MLB and Facebook are joining forces to bring fans 20 live-streamed, regular-season games this season, with one game being broadcast over Facebook Live - without blackouts - each Friday for the rest of the 2017 campaign, the league and social media network announced on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC