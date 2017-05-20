Duplantier extends scoreless streak

Alex Verdugo and Willie Calhoun hit home runs for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to support a dominant effort on the mound by Trevor Oaks, who put a bow on his own performance with his first career homer. Having already tossed seven scoreless frames, Oaks was granted one final at-bat in the top of the eighth inning, with Oklahoma City leading New Orleans, 6-0.

