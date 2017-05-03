Diamondbacks surprisingly good start a result of a starting rotation that is surprisingly good
The Diamondbacks 17-11 start has been a huge surprise to the 2017, a complete contrast to the 2016 season where they started 12-16. The biggest differences aside from AJ Pollock being healthy has been the team's starting pitching.
