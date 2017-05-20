Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray fires first career shutout in win over Pirates Robbie Ray's outing carried the Diamondbacks to a win over the Pirates on Tuesday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2scfUuB Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray was mobbed by his teammates in the clubhouse after throwing the first shutout of his career on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.