Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/21/17: Lots of games

Reno Aces 14/0 , Omaha Storm Chasers 3/6 : The bats were loud as the Aces cranked out 5 home runs in support of Braden Shipley, who threw a 7-inning complete game. Carlos Rivero had 3 XBH and 3 RBI in the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.