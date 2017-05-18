Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/18/17: Ships are better than trains

Braden Shipley delivered a stellar start, shutting down the Express for 8 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 5. Offense came early and often as the Aces batters slugged their way to an early 8-0 lead. Jeremy Hazelbaker had a double and a 2-run homer and Ketel Marte blasted out a solo homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.