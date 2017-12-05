Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/12/17: Cody Reed dominates Lansing

Reno Aces 9, New Orleans Baby Cakes 4: If you played outfield for Reno, you probably had a good day at the plate. Jeremy Hazelbaker, Reymond Fuentes, and Oswaldo Arcia combined to go 8 for 13 with 3 doubles, two homers, and 8 RBI.

