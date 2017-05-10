Diamondbacks' Iannetta hit in face with pitch, walks off

Pittsburgh Pirates' Tyler Glasnow pauses on the mound after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix. Pittsburgh Pirates' Tyler Glasnow pauses on the mound after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.